Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 296 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $232.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $261.85.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

