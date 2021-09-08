Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,311 shares of company stock worth $15,124,785 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

