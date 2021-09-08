Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

