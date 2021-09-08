Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Greif were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Greif by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE GEF opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

