Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $399,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

