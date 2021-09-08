Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $421,000 in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

