Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.30 ($202.71).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €156.90 ($184.59) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €148.83.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

