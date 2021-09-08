Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 14,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

