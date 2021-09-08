Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Universal Display worth $60,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

OLED traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $204.16. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,657. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.01.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.