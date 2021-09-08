Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 95,590 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,590 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 332,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 278,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,518,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

