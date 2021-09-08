HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

ALBO stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

