Head to Head Analysis: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOHO China and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.18 $25.00 million $1.63 11.20

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

