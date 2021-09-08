Head to Head Contrast: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 11.96 $48.61 million $1.71 34.09

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 16.73% 6.25% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

