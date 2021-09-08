Head to Head Contrast: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin 1 9 5 0 2.27

Redfin has a consensus target price of $66.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Redfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Redfin $886.09 million 6.10 -$18.53 million ($0.23) -224.17

Redfin has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Redfin -1.27% -3.73% -1.04%

Summary

Redfin beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

