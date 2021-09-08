Head to Head Survey: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -116.97% -28.00% -20.04% Atreca N/A -42.62% -37.48%

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 77.75 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -78.12 Atreca N/A N/A -$86.33 million ($2.70) -2.27

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atreca has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Atreca shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80 Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $86.64, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Atreca has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.67%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Atreca on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman on June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

