HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.06 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 694,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

