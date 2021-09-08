Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HWELU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.00.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.