Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.
A number of brokerages have commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 5,969,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,454. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
