Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 5,969,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,454. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

