Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Helix has a market capitalization of $134,451.14 and $31.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017501 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 146.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

