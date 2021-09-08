HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of HLE remained flat at $€60.54 ($71.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 63,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

