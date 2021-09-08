Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce comprises 2.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

HTBK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,789. The company has a market cap of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

