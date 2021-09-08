Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.