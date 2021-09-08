Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $262.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

