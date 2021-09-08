Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,748. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

