Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $42,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 16,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

