HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $881.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.