HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

