HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $952,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

