HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.