Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

