Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,275 shares.The stock last traded at $323.00 and had previously closed at $323.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $292.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.