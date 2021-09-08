Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Head-To-Head Survey

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holicity and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Holicity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Daseke
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Holicity and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Holicity
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Daseke
|$1.45 billion
|0.40
|$4.10 million
|$0.52
|17.98
Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.
Profitability
This table compares Holicity and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Holicity
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Daseke
|3.52%
|90.83%
|6.25%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Daseke beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Holicity
Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.