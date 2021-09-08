Homrich & Berg Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86.

