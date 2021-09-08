Homrich & Berg Has $241,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 177,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

PAA stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

