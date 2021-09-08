Homrich & Berg Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 208.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

