Homrich & Berg Sells 838 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

