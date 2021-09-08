Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HONY opened at GBX 957.90 ($12.52) on Wednesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 959.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.32.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

