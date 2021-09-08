Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Financial Contrast

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.54 $6.03 million $0.93 10.49 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.18 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -95.88

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 8.84% 2.53% 0.83% Host Hotels & Resorts -38.93% -9.38% -4.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts 2 7 7 0 2.31

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

