HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

