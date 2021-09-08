HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

