HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head-To-Head Review

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HubSpot and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 0 19 1 3.05 Elastic 0 2 15 0 2.88

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $631.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $179.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -7.98% -7.35% -2.88% Elastic -21.54% -26.26% -11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $883.03 million 36.58 -$85.03 million ($1.08) -636.20 Elastic $608.49 million 25.76 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -129.38

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats Elastic on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

