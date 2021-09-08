Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

