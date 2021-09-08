Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.70 or 0.00040493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $72.16 million and $1.89 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00183628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.81 or 0.07213817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.60 or 1.00017579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00722231 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,241,591 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

