Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.30 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $26,360.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.