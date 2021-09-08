II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

IIVI traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,474. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

