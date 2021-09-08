Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Illumina posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.