IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,725. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $907.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

