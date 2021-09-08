Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunic stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

