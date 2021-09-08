Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Insider Chris Santer Acquires 12,567 Shares

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) insider Chris Santer purchased 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,954.73 ($19,538.45).

Shares of LON:IHR traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.54). 583,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,234. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Impact Healthcare REIT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

