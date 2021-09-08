Indexed Finance Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005866 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and $122,965.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.83 or 0.07204955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.05 or 0.99947060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00740160 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

